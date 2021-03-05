The rules focus on self-regulation, not censorship, says Prakash Javadekar | India News
NEW DELHI: The government has unveiled a progressive institutional mechanism for OTT platforms after several rounds of consultations with the emphasis on self-regulation, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar told representatives of various OTT platforms during an interaction on Thursday.
Speaking with representatives from Alt Balaji, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio, Zee5, Viacom18, Shemaroo, and MxPlayer, among others, Javadekar said that he had received representations from the film and television industries that while film and television were regulated, there were no regulations for OTT platforms, a concern that led the ministry to develop a level playing field with the idea of self-regulation. Javadekar also said that he was happy to see that many OTT platforms had welcomed the new digital media rules.
In a statement, the I&B ministry said Javadekar informed industry representatives about the provisions of the new digital media rules. He also said the ministry will issue a format for this soon, while adding that the rules focus on self-rating of content rather than any form of government censorship. He added that OTT platforms were expected to develop an effective claim redress mechanism.
He also clarified that there would be no government-appointed official in the self-regulatory body and that the government would establish an interdepartmental committee to examine complaints that remain unresolved at the self-regulatory level.
