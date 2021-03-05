India Top Headlines

Rise in ticket rates for the platform ‘temporary measure’ to avoid overcrowding at stations: Railways | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Railways has called the increase in platform ticket fares a “temporary measure” in the interests of passenger safety and to avoid overcrowding in stations.

This comes after Indian Railways in a notice announced an increase in platform ticket fares at most stations.

In issuing the clarification, the Ministry said that regulation and crowd control at stations is the responsibility of the Divisional Railroad Managers (DRM).

“It is a temporary measure and a field activity carried out by the railway administration in the interest of passenger safety and to avoid overcrowding at stations,” the ministry said in a statement.

“To discourage more people from visiting the station, platform ticket rates are increased from time to time after assessing the situation on the ground. The power to change platform ticket rates has been delegated to the DRM due to field management requirements, “he added.

The ministry said the measure has been in practice for many years and is occasionally used as a short-term crowd control measure and that “there is nothing new about it.”

In February, the Railways had announced a “slight increase” in fares for short-distance passenger trains to discourage people from making unnecessary trips.

