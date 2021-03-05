R-Day Violence: Notices Sent to 3 People Based on Punjab Administrative Information, Delhi Police Say | India News
NEW DELHI: Delhi police said on Friday they had sent notices to three people about the violence which erupted during the farmers’ protest in the national capital on Republic Day, according to details provided by Punjab authorities.
The clarification from the Delhi police came after claims on social media that the notice regarding the violence was sent to a dead person.
“Notices issued during the investigation based on property records kept by the Punjab Registration Authority which revealed that Tractor No. PB 27 6306 belongs to 3 people: Jagir, Surjit and Gurcharan Singh. Consequently, it was sent to them. a notice to join the investigation, “they tweeted.
Police said a case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station regarding the riots.
They identified a tractor whose registration number was sent to the Punjab authorities for details of the owner of the vehicle. Police were given three names, and based on that detail, they sent the notice, a senior police officer said.
Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the violence. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, and some of them even raised religious flags on its domes and a flagpole on the walls.
More than 500 policemen were injured and one protester died that day.
