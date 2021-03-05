PM Modi pays tribute to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary on Friday, saying the nation is proud of his efforts to advance the state.A freedom fighter and prominent regional satrap who was a key member of alliances against Congress for decades, Patnaik served as Odisha’s chief minister twice and was also a Union minister.His son Naveen Patnaik founded Biju Janata Dal after his death in 1997 and has been the state’s prime minister since 2000.Paying tribute, Modi tweeted: “Tributes to Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. His futuristic vision of India, emphasis on human empowerment and social justice inspires us all. The nation is proud of his efforts for the advancement of Odisha “.