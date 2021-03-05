India Top Headlines

Hooch case 2016: Nine members of a family are sentenced to death | India News

PATNA: A special excise court in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Friday handed the death penalty to nine family members in the 2016 Khajurbanni hooch tragedy that claimed 19 lives and left two more permanently blind.

The court also awarded a rigorous life sentence to four women from the same extended family and fined them 10 lakh rupees each. The sentences were handed down in accordance with the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016. All 13 convicts were present in court on Friday.

“This is the first time that so many people have received the death penalty in a single case in the state … Friday’s sentence is also the first sentence in which the death penalty has been awarded under the Prohibition and Bihar Excise Tax 2016, which came into effect after the ban was imposed in April 2016 or the Bihar Excise and Ban (Amendment) Act 2018, ”said ADG Jitendra Kumar.

