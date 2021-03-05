India Top Headlines

HDK: Karnataka minister ‘video’ leaked after Rs 5 crore deal went awry | India News

MYSURU: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy claimed on Friday that blackmailers had demanded 5 million rupees from former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi before releasing an alleged video recording of him.

“I have credible information that a settlement of Rs 5 crore was reached. The video was leaked after the deal went awry. The police must investigate and arrest the blackmailers, ”said the JD (S) member.

Jarkiholi resigned as minister of water resources on Wednesday after activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a complaint accusing him of sexually exploiting a woman after promising her a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

Kumaraswamy said that many activists had claimed that they possessed sex CDs of politicians and that such people should be investigated and prosecuted for blackmail and extortion. He sought action against Kallahalli, claiming he was pretending to be the woman’s savior while working at someone’s behest.

