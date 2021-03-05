India Top Headlines

Greta Thunberg’s comments on farmers’ protests, not a bilateral issue between India and Sweden: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: Recent comments by young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg about farmers ‘protests in India do not form a bilateral issue between India and Sweden, and the matter did not come up during an online summit between the two countries’ prime ministers on Friday. said the Foreign Ministry.

In a special briefing after the summit, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) of the ministry, was asked if the issue of Thunberg’s comments on the farmers’ protest was raised by India with Sweden during the meeting.

“The answer is no. This is not a bilateral issue between India and Sweden,” Swarup said.

Last month, Thunberg had taken to Twitter to say, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

This was followed by another tweet a day later, in which he shared “a set of tools for those who want to help.”

While several international celebrities, including pop star Rihanna, also tweeted in support of the farmers’ protests, which entered their 100th day on Friday, the ‘toolkit’ issue became a major issue with the police. from Delhi which later registered FIR against several people. for supposedly trying to tarnish the image of India.

The ‘toolbox’ document listed various actions, including creating a “Twitter storm” and protests in front of Indian embassies, to support the farmers’ protest.

In a statement, the MEA had said last month that some “vested interest groups” were trying to enforce its agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in some parts of the country have some reservations about agricultural reforms that were approved. Parliament after a full debate and debate.

However, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body that brings together 41 agricultural unions leading the agitation, had welcomed the support provided by international personalities, saying it was a matter of pride that they showed sensitivity to the cause of farmers. but It is unfortunate that the government of India is not understanding your pain.

Emphasizing that the protests must be viewed in the context of India’s democratic ethics and politics, the MEA in its statement said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilize international support against the country.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points in Delhi, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding the complete repeal of three agricultural laws and one legal guarantee on the minimum price of sustenance (MSP) for their crops.

The government has denied allegations that it was trying to end the MSP and the mandi system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured farmers that the MSP will continue.

