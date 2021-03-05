India Top Headlines

Explosives scare near Mukesh Ambani’s home: SUV owner found dead | India News

NEW DELHI: Mansukh Hiren, whose explosives-laden vehicle was found parked near the residence of RIL President Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in Thane on Friday.

According to police, Hiren died by suicide after jumping into Kalwa Creek.

A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of jelly sticks, an explosive material, was found near ‘Antilia’, Ambani’s multi-story house, on February 25 at night.

A letter found inside the truck allegedly threatened Ambani and her family.

Police had ruled out a terror angle during the investigation so far.

While Hiren was identified as the owner of the car, the driver who had parked the car has yet to be identified.

Hiren had been missing since Thursday and his family had registered a missing person report at the Naupada police station.

Police teams are trying to locate the Innova car in which the driver was seen leaving.

Police had previously said that the Scorpio had been stolen from the Mulund area a week ago.

(With PTI inputs)

Times of India