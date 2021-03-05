India Top Headlines

Electoral Commission defends its official against TMC | India News

NEW DELHI: Friday’s Election Commission stepped forward to defend its West Bengal officer in charge, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, against allegations of bias made by the Trinamool Congress, saying it had full faith in his integrity and equity.

In response to TMC’s complaint filed with the West Bengal electoral director (CEO) questioning Jain’s neutrality in the upcoming elections, which was sent by the CEO to the commission, the survey’s watchdog said in a statement. : “The commission would like to state categorically that all of our deputy electoral commissioners and other officials stationed at EC headquarters and / or working in the field are performing their duties strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India and the various regulations regarding the conduct of the elections. There could be a strange exception here or there, in which case EC takes corrective action immediately.

“In the immediate case, the commission has full faith in the integrity and fairness of Sudeep Jain, DEC. Unfortunately, it is not the first time that a concerted campaign against senior commission officials has been organized on the eve of or during the election process. ”

Regarding TMC’s complaints about two decisions made by Jain during the 2019 elections, when he was also DEC in charge of West Bengal, the EC clarified that “both decisions were made by the commission in the interest of maintaining a free, fair freedom and peaceful elections and implemented by the district electoral machinery under the supervision of the DEC, the chief electoral officer, the police officer and other senior officials involved ”.

