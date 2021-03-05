India Top Headlines

DRDO successfully performs SFDR flight test | India News

HYDERABAD: DRDO successfully conducted a flight demonstration based on Ramjet technology with solid fuel pipelines (SFDR) from the Chandipur integrated test range off the coast of Odisha on Friday at around 10.30am. M.

All subsystems, including the booster motor and the nozzleless motor, worked as expected, ”said the Defense official.

Officials said many new technologies were tested during the test, including solid fuel-based, ducted Ramjet technology.

“The successful demonstration of solid fuel-based Ramjet ducted technology has given DRDO a technological advantage that will allow DRDO to develop long-range air-to-air missiles.

Currently, such technology is only available in a handful of countries in the world.

During the test, the airdrop scenario was simulated using a booster engine. Subsequently, the nozzleless thruster accelerated it to the Mach number required for the Ramjet operation, ”officials explained.

The missile’s performance was monitored using data captured by electro-optical, radar and telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed the successful demonstration of the mission objectives.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from several DRDO labs, including DRDL, RCI, and HEMRL.

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, DD R&D Secretary and DRDO President congratulated the team involved in the successful flight test.

Times of India