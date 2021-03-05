India Top Headlines

Disadvantaged skill and training | India News

The Saraswati Seva Foundation (SSF), a non-profit organization and the Indian arm of the Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin have said they have come together to initiate innovative programs in the fields of education and livelihoods for disadvantaged students and Young.

Making the announcement in Chikkaballapur, about 60 km from Bangalore recently, the teams said they had “innovative methods of delivering quality STEM-C learning to students in classes 6 to 12, engineering training for girls in class 11 and job-oriented training for young graduates. ”

“To deliver the best quality training, SSF has partnered with SNC-Lavalin, IIT Delhi (NSS Group), IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology) and is working closely with the Agastya Foundation,” SSF said in a statement.

Bharat Gala, SNC-Lavalin Senior Vice President, India, said: “We are proud to partner with SSF to implement these programs for students in rural Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. As an organization, we are committed to fostering innovation, both within our teams and in the communities we serve, and expanding opportunities by offering a technology-savvy, knowledge-based, digital learning atmosphere that equips, inspires and empowers our students to follow their passion. ”

The SSF added that, in line with the vision of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Center and the recommendations of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it has taken on the mission of bringing quality learning and training to poor people in the villages and small towns.

“These programs are currently running in Gudibande, Bagepalli (Chikballapur district, Karnataka), Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) and other places. In most SSF programs, students are supported with counseling and life skills, such as communications and interpersonal skills. The Saraswati Seva Foundation is working towards a model Student Readiness Scorecard to help them understand and address learning gaps, ”added SSF.

Vivek Singh, president of SSF, said the Foundation is committed to building a quality learning network in one district of each state to instill a scientific vision and tailor student aspirations to local needs using technology.

“SSF is using innovative methods to help students see the learning and life cycle of results by training them in the application of science, using Arduino for irrigation automation, building a robotic surveillance kit, taking volunteers from IIT to advise engineering aspirants how to mentally shape their preparations for making their way to renowned engineering institutes, and by coordinating communication sessions with students of similar age in countries such as the UK, ”he added.

Somnath Bhagavatula, Director of Human Resources, India and Asia Pacific, SNC-Lavalin said that technology can play a disruptive (critical) role in improving and enhancing quality education.

“… And with volunteers joining as mentors from renowned institutions like IIT, I am confident that the program will make learning even more responsive for students from rural communities who want to pursue STEM,” he added.

