Delhi HC orders UP police to submit post mortem report of farmer, who died during tractor rally | India News

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued instructions to Uttar Pradesh police to hand over an original post-mortem report of the 25-year-old farmer, who was killed during the January 26 tractor rally in the national capital.

A single judge under Judge Yogesh Khanna asked the Uttar Pradesh police to provide both original documents to the Delhi police on March 5 and said the document will be kept in custody.

The court listed the matter for an additional hearing on March 17.

The court was hearing a court-supervised investigation seeking a guilty plea into the death of a farmer Navreet Singh, who died during the January 26 tractor rally in the national capital. The family had approached the Delhi High Court and raised various questions about the death and searched for a post-mortem video and X-ray report of the deceased.

The statement claimed the cause of death was a gunshot wound but, according to Delhi police, Navreet Singh was killed in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after colliding with a barricade near ITO in Delhi.

Petitioner’s attorney Defender Vrinda Grover argued that several medical / forensic experts who have reviewed the description of the injuries in the post-mortem report have independently made statements reported by various media outlets, opting that the injuries are consistent with injuries to Gun / bullet injuries could not have been the result of the tractor overturning, as has been claimed and repeatedly announced by the Delhi police, including senior officers, the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The allegation promoted by the grandfather of the deceased has affirmed that he has sufficient reasons to distrust and not accept the hasty, unverified and interested conclusion of the Delhi Police, which has publicly declared and without any investigation that the death of his grandson was an accident motoring.

According to Delhi police, Navreet Singh was killed in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after hitting a barricade near ITO.

Delhi Police and UP Police told the Delhi High Court that the cause of death for Navreet Singh, a farmer who died on January 26, is shock and hemorrhage as a result of an ante-mortem head injury and not due to any gunshot wounds.

Delhi police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer’s tractor overturning after hitting barricades at ITO.

Protesters broke through barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in various parts of the national capital during the January 26 protest, the “tractor rally” organized by farmers.

The protesters had also entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and displayed their flags from its walls.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

