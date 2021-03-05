India Top Headlines

De-escalation of forces only in eastern Ladakh can lead to peace: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the reduction of forces in eastern Ladakh alone can lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility.

Stating that to promote bilateral ties with China, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said: “Withdrawal of troops in the remaining areas should be before considering reducing forces in eastern Ladakh.”

Last month, Indian and Chinese troops reached an agreement on withdrawal on the north and south shores of Pangong Lake that required both sides to cease troop deployment in a “staggered, coordinated and verifiable” manner.

The disconnection process on both sides of Pangong Lake has been completed.

In a statement giving details of the separation agreement, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that China will withdraw its troops east from the Finger 8 areas on the north shore of Lake Pangong, while Indian personnel will build on their permanent base in Dhan Singh Thapa. Post close to Finger 3 in the region.

The setback comes after a nine-month border clash in eastern Ladakh.

Times of India