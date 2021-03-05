Sports

BJP Wants Ganguly on Stand at Prime Minister’s Rally | India News

CALCUTTA: The top brass of the Bengal BJP are eager to have Sourav Ganguly on the stand at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Sunday at the Calcutta Brigade Parade Ground, even as the former Indian captain told a channel television on Thursday: not for all roles) “. He said this in response to a question about whether he will join politics.

The reason BJP wants the former Indian cricket captain to take the stand is “to add value” to the rally.

The Bengal BJP leaders have no information about Sourav’s arrival at the prime minister’s meeting. “We have no concrete information about his arrival at the rally. But if he comes, he will be welcome, ”said BJP Secretary General Sayantan Basu. Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, said: “I have no idea. He hasn’t said anything about it. ”

Sourav has not responded to the “open invitation.” In fact, he told the private media channel, “Ami mather lok (I’m an athlete). Keep your questions restricted to cricket only. “Sourav’s friend and CPM leader Asok Bhattacharya told TOI:” He called me today. He told me that he is happy with what he does and does not want to go into politics. ”

