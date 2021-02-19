The envoys’ visit was to allow them to see J & K’s progress on the development path: MEA | India News
NEW DELHI: The visit of 24 foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir was intended to allow them to witness the march of the union territory on the path of inclusive development and the dynamism of grassroots democratic institutions following the successful conduct of recent local polls, the foreign affairs ministry said Thursday.
The comments by MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came at the end of the envoys’ two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, two groups of envoys had visited Jammu and Kashmir.
“The idea behind facilitating these visits was to allow foreign mission chiefs to get a better idea of the situation on the ground and the normality prevailing in the union territory,” Srivastava said, responding to a media query.
“Subsequently, there has been increased interest in the ongoing democratic and political process, including the strengthening of grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“The current visit of the third group of foreign mission chiefs takes place in this context to allow foreign envoys to witness first-hand Jammu and Kashmir’s march on the path of inclusive development and the dynamism of grassroots democratic institutions. “he added.
The group consisted of envoys from Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Estonia, Finland, European Union, Eritrea, France, Ghana, Italy, Ireland, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Malawi, Netherlands, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Sweden and Tajikistan.
On Wednesday, the group visited Srinagar and Budgam.
“Yesterday, the group visited Magam in the Budgam district of central Kashmir and participated in ‘Block Diwas’, a grassroots-level democratic outreach initiative regularly organized by the local administration in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of efforts to promote good governance, “said Srivastava. .
“The interaction at the Block Diwas event provided the envoys with the opportunity to hear directly from the general public and representatives of the people at the local level about the functioning of empowered grassroots democratic institutions, devolution of power and development activities.” added.
In Srinagar, Srivastava said that they had a very fruitful interaction with the elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies, District Development Councils (DDC) and Block Development Councils (BDC) from all districts of the Kashmir Division that They represent various regional and national political parties. .
The group also visited the famous Hazratbal Shrine, the most sacred and revered mosque in Srinagar frequented by dozens of locals for mass prayers.
In both Srinagar and Jammu, the group interacted with representatives of civil society, including youth from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic communities, local business and political leaders, civil administration and representatives of the mainstream media, Srivastava said.
“Today, the group of envoys visited the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar, where they received information on the prevailing security situation, including external threats, in Jammu and Kashmir and on J&K Police initiatives related to surveillance and community engagement “. he said.
The group also visited Jammu and met with the Chief Justice of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and with Ladakh, the Deputy Governor of J&K, other senior officials and members of civil society.
“During the interaction, the Chief Justice highlighted the role played by the judiciary in improving access to the legal system for ordinary people in Jammu and Kashmir, including to preserve the rule of law and protect the rights of the people.” said the MEA spokesman. .
