India Top Headlines

NIA Gets Five-Day Custody of Hizbul Terrorist Shelter | India News

JAMMU: A special court here sent a terrorist refugee and logistical support provider for the Hizb-ul Mujahideen terrorist team into five-day custody of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Thursday. The agency arrested Taraq Hussain Giri, a resident of the Kishtwar district of J&K, on ​​Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the NIA, Giri was arrested in Kishtwar in a case involving the theft of the service rifle from the escort in charge of the district magistrate in March 2019.

“Giri was arrested for harboring and providing logistical support to Hizbul terrorists Osama Bin Javed and Haroon Abbas Wani in March 2019 after the duo seized the service rifle from the escort in charge,” the spokesman said.

The case was initially registered by the Kishtwar Police on March 8, 2019 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, the Weapons Law and the Illicit Activity (Prevention) Law. The NIA subsequently re-registered the case on November 2, 2019, and took over the investigation.

Reference page