India Plans Policies to Boost Blue Economy and Explore Arctic Region for Energy and Climate Research | India News

NEW DELHI: India has planned to focus on emerging economic and strategic axes from the east coast of Africa to the western Pacific Ocean, called the Seychelles-Singapore-Samoa (SSS) axis, as part of its long-term strategy to utilize oceans. resources within the framework of the Blue Economy policy proposed by the country.This, in addition to other policy on the Arctic region, is expected to put India at the forefront in exploring strategically important resources through maritime cooperation.A draft Blue Economy policy document, outlining the vision and strategy that the government can adopt to utilize a variety of living and non-living ocean resources, proposes the creation of a global national authority called the National Blue Economy Council (NBEC ) to bring all existing expertise and schemes under one oversight agency for holistic planning and implementation.The draft, prepared by the prime minister’s economic advisory council, has been made available to the public for comment from interested parties until February 27.

The policy will be finalized after taking into account the comments and suggestions.

“We have published two draft policy documents, one on the blue economy and the other on the Arctic region, for feedback from stakeholders. The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has contributed to both drafts.

In fact, the Deep Ocean Mission, announced by the ministry, will be a huge boost for the Blue Economy initiatives that the government is adopting, ”said Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary of MoES.

India’s draft policy on the Arctic region, unveiled last month, focuses on the country’s plan to expand climate research, tourism, maritime cooperation and energy security through exploration for mineral gas and oil. in a sustainable way.

The Blue Economy Policy Project, on the other hand, focuses on coastal marine spatial planning, island tourism, marine fisheries through deep-sea mining, aquaculture, shipping, fish processing and offshore energy. Security and strategic dimensions through international engagement are also one of its key components.

It also suggests exploring the deployment of a dedicated satellite system for the management and regulation of fisheries and related activities. The proposed policy aims to enhance the contribution of the blue economy to India’s GDP, improve the lives of coastal communities, preserve marine biodiversity, and maintain the national security of marine areas and resources.

With a coastline of almost 7516 kilometers, India has a unique maritime position. Nine of its 28 states are coastal and the country’s geography includes 1,382 islands. There are almost 199 ports, including 12 major ports that handle approximately 1.4 billion tons of cargo each year. Furthermore, India’s Exclusive Economic Zone of more than 2 million square kilometers has an abundance of living and non-living resources with important recoverable resources such as crude oil and natural gas. The country’s coastal economy supports more than 4 million fishermen and coastal communities.

Referring to the SSS axis, the draft reads: “It was felt that India should carefully identify international partners with common interests, proven capabilities and knowledge in the Blue Economy for technology exchange, adaptation and transfer that will have lasting benefits. In this context , India should recognize an important emerging economic and strategic axis. ”

The draft policy also underscores the importance of having a legal and regulatory framework in good time to meet India’s commitments under the global obligation, such as the goal of increasing marine conservation areas to 10% by 2030 under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the UN.

The policy document notes that different national and global initiatives are being undertaken around the world to harness the Blue Economy. Countries such as the United States, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Norway have developed specific national ocean policies with measurable budget provisions and outcomes. Canada and Australia, in fact, have enacted laws and established hierarchical institutions at the federal and state levels to ensure progress and the pursuit of the Blue Economy goals.