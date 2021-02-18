India Top Headlines

Toolkit: Disha Ravi Moves Delhi HC to Prevent Police From Leaking Investigation Material to Media | India News

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit supporting farmers’ protest, moved Delhi’s high court on Thursday to prevent police from leaking any investigative material in relation to the media with the FIR filed against him.

Defender Abhinav Sekhri, one of the lawyers representing Ravi, said that he is waiting for the matter to be put on the high court hearing list and that only he can comment on it.

The petition also seeks to prevent the media from publishing the content or excerpts of alleged private chats, including WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

Delhi police, investigating the “Google doc toolkit” supporting farmer unrest shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, arrested Ravi, while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk obtained a bail prior to arrest.

On February 14, a Delhi court sent Ravi into police custody five days after the agency said his custody questioning was necessary to investigate a larger alleged conspiracy against the Indian government and determine his alleged role. related to the Jalistan movement.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber ​​Cell team from the Bengaluru Delhi Police on February 13 and was brought before a court here seeking her police custody for seven days.

While seeking her custody, the police had told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the toolbox and many other people were involved in the matter.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any problem. It also provides information on what needs to be done to address the problem. This could include information on petitions, details on protests and mass movements.

Previously, the Delhi police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information on email IDs, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the toolkit shared by Swedish climate activist Greta. Thunberg and others on Twitter regarding farmers. protest.

Cyber ​​Cell had filed an FIR against the “pro-Khalistan” creators of the toolkit for waging a “social, cultural and economic war against the government of India.”

The case against unidentified persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The toolkit was aimed at spreading discontent and ill will against the Indian government and creating discord among various social, religious and cultural groups, police had claimed.

