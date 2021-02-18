India Top Headlines

Space PSU NSIL to launch satellite for TataSky | India News

BENGALURU: India’s first and only Space Public Sector Unit (SPSU), New Space India Limited (NSIL), has finally taken wings and will launch a dedicated communications satellite to increase direct-to-home (DTH) services in the second half of this year using a foreign launch service.

To do this, NSIL, which was established under the Department of Space (DoS) as part of India’s reforms to liberalize the space sector, obtained a registered capital of Rs 700 million from the government.

K Sivan, secretary of DoS, told TOI: “This money will eventually be paid back. As part of the reforms, NSIL’s role is now also to own and sell assets and the first satellite it will acquire is GSAT-24, which will be launched to serve TataSky’s DTH business. Until now, Isro owned all the satellites and its services were sold through Isro’s own entity (Antrix). This (NSIL) will usher in a new era in India’s commercial space activity. ”

GSAT-24 will be a 4.1 ton communications satellite that will put 24 Ku-band transponders into space to be used for DTH services. “The cost of the satellite is 400 million rupees and NSIL will launch it through Arianespace. The launch is expected to occur sometime in September, ”Sivan said.

The PSU is also negotiating the acquisition of GSAT-20, a high-performance satellite, which will also be launched commercially. “Aside from GSAT-20, DishTV has had preliminary discussions with NSIL for another satellite,” Sivan added.

“When NSIL was formed, the mandate was different. Now, with Atmanirbhar Bharat and the spatial reforms, it has completely changed. We are now expected to undertake many capital intensive projects to enable a demand driven ecosystem. There are many developments, we are in the process of finalizing the agreement for two satellites with DoS, ”said G Narayanan, CMD, NSIL.

Buy from startups

Additionally, Sivan said that while the first satellites are being acquired from Isro, NSIL, in the future it will also buy from the private sector, including startups.

Narayanan said: “We are not restricting our sources to meet our requirements to any government organization. We will be open and, whoever has the strength and the capacity, we will supply it commercially. ”

While NSIL’s first commercial project will be the launch of PSLV scheduled for later this month, the PSU’s role was limited to connecting the foreign client, Brazil’s Amazonia-1, with Isro.

“At the launch of PSLV, Isro is providing the service and the Brazilians came through an NSIL contract. But GSAT-24 and 20 that we are talking about will be entirely from NSIL. Isro will only be a provider and the satellite will be owned by NSIL, this is a new era, ”said Sivan.

Times of India