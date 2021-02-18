Social humor: Twitter is full of jokes about rising gasoline prices | India News

Sports

DISCLAIMER: This is a compilation of humor shared by Internet users around the world. Times of India does not endorse or endorse any of the views shared in this article. The subject is purely satirical.

NEW DELHI. Gasoline and diesel prices continued to rise for the eighth day in a row across the country, with oil boiling on world markets and both crude and commodity prices rose sharply.

One day when gasoline crossed the 100 rupees mark in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the middle class would not have been burdened if previous governments had focused on reducing dependence on India’s energy imports.

The continued rise in gasoline prices followed by the prime minister blaming previous governments for this has led social media users to create memes and jokes to vent their frustration.

Soon, India will be the world record holder for the highest price of gasoline. # Petrol100 https://t.co/voaaF7UIXp – BASIL (@ BASIIL85) 1613580791000

1) Before the rise in the price of gasoline 2) After the rise in the price of gasoline. # Petrol100 https://t.co/tM5uvzGNlW – JeeTu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) 1613644156000

Scenes at gas stations these days

As gasoline and diesel prices are hitting new highs every day, here’s what a common man can do from his extreme 😣.… Https://t.co/oTlEGo1vW5 – Niranjan Pagadala (@niranjan_nirii) 1613562273000

Wait for it

Folks after a few more days … # petrol100 https://t.co/CnNNFxD9Wv – Ayush Vaishnav (@ AyushVa21516182) 1613585392000

Promise kept

Listen to it 😂😂This is the truth of today # petrol100 #PetrolPriceHike # petrol100 Aur karo tum log vote 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻… https://t.co/nyWSqUXdFG – Naureen kaur ✨🥀 (@ NaureenKaur3) 1613579780000

Expectation: The BJP government will take GDP to new heights. Reality: GDP = Gas, Diesel, Gasoline. – PuNsTeR ™ (@Pun_Starr) 1613632081000

The Modi government increases the prices of gasoline and diesel daily. As a result, the price of gasoline crossed 100 rupees per liter. Le… https://t.co/SfzDeQhEee – Shruti Roy (@ roy_shrut1) 1613576564000

Cricket analogy

Wat an entry by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on this difficult situation. It seemed 4 a great moment … https://t.co/5NlRTO9DqO – MANIJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 1613621189000

Raise the bat

Meanwhile, the price of premium gasoline crossed ₹ 100 # Petrol100 # PetrolDieselPriceHike #ModiFuelivel https://t.co/B8igqUAULH – Partha Chakraborty (@aitcpartha) 1613378968000

Police detain for making the 2nd century # petrol100 https://t.co/dNacQC8npY – Neel Kamal (@ NeelKam71287835) 1613577858000

Before vs After

When gasoline at 60 When gasoline at 100 https://t.co/fREQPOSr9X – Mr. Roy (@iamroysunny) 1613626604000

How can diesel be far behind?

# petrol100 Hiking game https://t.co/dOTYpi7nqS – Entrepreneur (ikVikas_ojh) 1613579857000

Diesel celebrating after gasoline marks a century #PetrolDieselPriceHike # petrol100 #PetrolPrice https://t.co/Iz00pSGZ5T – me @ mprady (@ prady22) 1613478267000

If it’s getting difficult for the followers