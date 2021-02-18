Social humor: Twitter is full of jokes about rising gasoline prices | India News
NEW DELHI. Gasoline and diesel prices continued to rise for the eighth day in a row across the country, with oil boiling on world markets and both crude and commodity prices rose sharply.
One day when gasoline crossed the 100 rupees mark in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the middle class would not have been burdened if previous governments had focused on reducing dependence on India’s energy imports.
The continued rise in gasoline prices followed by the prime minister blaming previous governments for this has led social media users to create memes and jokes to vent their frustration.
Soon, India will be the world record holder for the highest price of gasoline. # Petrol100 https://t.co/voaaF7UIXp
– BASIL (@ BASIIL85) 1613580791000
1) Before the rise in the price of gasoline 2) After the rise in the price of gasoline. # Petrol100 https://t.co/tM5uvzGNlW
– JeeTu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) 1613644156000
Scenes at gas stations these days
As gasoline and diesel prices are hitting new highs every day, here’s what a common man can do from his extreme 😣.… Https://t.co/oTlEGo1vW5
– Niranjan Pagadala (@niranjan_nirii) 1613562273000
Wait for it
Folks after a few more days … # petrol100 https://t.co/CnNNFxD9Wv
– Ayush Vaishnav (@ AyushVa21516182) 1613585392000
Promise kept
Listen to it 😂😂This is the truth of today # petrol100 #PetrolPriceHike # petrol100 Aur karo tum log vote 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻… https://t.co/nyWSqUXdFG
– Naureen kaur ✨🥀 (@ NaureenKaur3) 1613579780000
Expectation: The BJP government will take GDP to new heights. Reality: GDP = Gas, Diesel, Gasoline.
– PuNsTeR ™ (@Pun_Starr) 1613632081000
The Modi government increases the prices of gasoline and diesel daily. As a result, the price of gasoline crossed 100 rupees per liter. Le… https://t.co/SfzDeQhEee
– Shruti Roy (@ roy_shrut1) 1613576564000
Cricket analogy
Wat an entry by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on this difficult situation. It seemed 4 a great moment … https://t.co/5NlRTO9DqO
– MANIJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 1613621189000
Raise the bat
Meanwhile, the price of premium gasoline crossed ₹ 100 # Petrol100 # PetrolDieselPriceHike #ModiFuelivel https://t.co/B8igqUAULH
– Partha Chakraborty (@aitcpartha) 1613378968000
Police detain for making the 2nd century # petrol100 https://t.co/dNacQC8npY
– Neel Kamal (@ NeelKam71287835) 1613577858000
Before vs After
When gasoline at 60 When gasoline at 100 https://t.co/fREQPOSr9X
– Mr. Roy (@iamroysunny) 1613626604000
How can diesel be far behind?
# petrol100 Hiking game https://t.co/dOTYpi7nqS
– Entrepreneur (ikVikas_ojh) 1613579857000
Diesel celebrating after gasoline marks a century #PetrolDieselPriceHike # petrol100 #PetrolPrice https://t.co/Iz00pSGZ5T
– me @ mprady (@ prady22) 1613478267000
If it’s getting difficult for the followers
Average Modi supporter while buying gasoline for 100rs / LTR, be like -Another modi ji masterstroke, at least we are … https://t.co/e3qgytpyrx
– NamaN Soni (@Namansoniishere) 1613579542000