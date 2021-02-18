India Top Headlines

Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Can’t Rule Out Conspiracy Angle, Says Judge Patnaik’s Committee Report | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday suo motu proceedings initiated to investigate a larger conspiracy to incriminate former CJI Ranjan Gogoi in an alleged sexual harassment case.

The court led by Judge Kaul said that as 2 years have passed since the matter first came to light, retrieval of electronic data and evidence will be difficult.

He also said that since the internal investigation committee has delved into the merit of the sexual harassment charges and that “it would not do any good to continue with the suo motu proceedings.”

The suo motu proceeding was initiated at the request of SG Tushar Mehta one day after the sexual harassment charges against Gogoi were published on some news portals on April 19, 2019.

It was followed by a complaint from Adv Utsav Bains, who alleged conspiracy behind these charges.

The SC court of judges SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian in their order said that Judge Patnaik’s report recognizes that a broader conspiracy to bring sexual harassment charges against CJI Gogoi “cannot be ruled out.”

The report said that it could have been due to the tough position taken by the CJI in the judicial and administrative aspects.

