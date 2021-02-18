SC will examine electronic voting for people who are not in the electoral district | India News

India Top Headlines

Time view : In India, millions cannot cast their vote as they are employed or studying away from home. The goal of any democracy should be to help all citizens participate in the electoral process. Electronic voting, for which, as this newspaper has been campaigning for the past two years, will surely help in the effort to recover these “lost votes.”

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to examine whether the electronic voting system could be introduced into the electoral system under which a person residing outside their constituency can cast a vote electronically. The court did so after initially a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian expressed reservations while entertaining the PIL, asking how can a person, residing outside their constituency, claim their vote.“If a person chooses to remain outside his constituency, then he is not denied the vote. How can you stay in America and say you want to vote in Kerala? Why should the law help you if you are not worried about voting and staying out? ”Said the court and asked the petitioner to approach the Center and the Electoral Commission on the matter.

However, attorney Kaleeswaram Raj, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that the use of technology it could facilitate electronic voting. He praised the judiciary for provoking a “technological revolution” by conducting procedures through video conferencing during the Covid-19 pandemic, said that the SC did a commendable job and lawyers are defending cases without physical presence and that electronic voting it could also be easily adopted with the use of technology.

At this time, postal voting is allowed for military personnel and the elderly. The PIL was filed by Kerala-based K Sathyan, who moved the court through his lawyer Nishe Shonker. He said there is the possibility of voting via postal ballots, but it is limited to a few categories of people and its benefit does not extend to classes such as internal migrant workers, students and NRIs.