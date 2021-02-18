Puducherry CM Narayansamy will face the floor test on February 22 | India News

India Top Headlines

Puducherry CM V Narayansamy

NEW DELHI: Puducherry Deputy Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered an assembly floor test on February 22 for the congressional government of the Union territory led by V Narayansamy.

The government led by the Union Territory Congress lost its majority after another party, the MLA, resigned from the party on Tuesday.

MLA Congress A John Kumar resigned from his MLA seat and the party on Tuesday, becoming the fourth lawmaker to resign from the assembly since last month.

That reduced the membership of the congressional-led alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective force of 28.

In a sudden development on the same day, Kiran Bedi was removed as deputy governor of Puducherry, and President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional post of UT to the governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Soundararajan was sworn in on Thursday. Madras Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was sworn in in a simple role in the Raj Nivas.