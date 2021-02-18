India Top Headlines

Pak among Saarc nations to attend India’s Covid workshop | India News

NEW DELHI: India will host a workshop on Covid-19 management for neighboring countries on Thursday involving all Saarc countries, including Pakistan, as well as Mauritius and Seychelles. The event will be chaired by the secretary of health.

“Each country has been invited to participate in a one-plus-one format: secretary of health and head of its technical team in charge of managing Covid,” said an official source. He added that Pakistan had accepted India’s invitation to participate in the workshop.

Pakistan has also previously participated in Covid-related meetings hosted by India for neighboring countries. However, it is the only Saarc nation that has not sought out Covid vaccines from India, choosing instead to accept the vaccine from China.

