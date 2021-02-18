India Top Headlines

Outsiders will have to return after Bengal assembly elections: Abhishek Banerjee | India News

KOLKATA: Alluding to BJP leaders visiting the state from other states ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, All India Trinamool Youth Congress Chairman Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that “outsiders” will have to return. after the state assembly elections.

Banerjee spoke at a TMC rally in Pailan, in the South 24 Parganas district, where Union Interior Minister Amit Shah was visiting for the day to point out the fifth and final BJP rathayatra ahead of state elections. scheduled for April-May.

The BJP had failed to make a dent in the district, although it had become the main opposition in the state after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has often referred to BJP leaders from other states as “outsiders.”

“Those who come here are not aware of the unique culture of Bengal, but they are making promises to make the Sonar Bangla (prosperous Bengal) of the state. Our leader Mamata Banerjee will achieve a hattrick this time and the outsiders will have to return once more. It is a matter of time, “said Abhishek Banerjee, the prime minister’s nephew.

TMC Supreme Mamata Banerjee will seek to return to power for the third time in a row in the next poll.

“Why can’t they (BJP) do a Sonar Uttar Pradesh, Sonar Rajasthan or a Sonar Haryana? I urge the people of West Bengal not to fall prey to their false campaign. The people should make sure that the communal forces do not raise their heads ugly in the state, ”he said.

Referring to the exodus of TMC, including ministers, Banerjee said the BJP has reached such a state that it was hunting party leaders to fight state elections.

“We will fight tooth and nail against the saffron party. I am sure that the Trinamool Congress will win no less than 250 seats at the polls. The fight is to protect the rich culture of Bengal,” he said.

West Bengal has a total of 294 seats in the assembly.

Referring to the state government health plan ‘Swasthya Sathi’, he stated that almost ten million people in the state have received the cards to benefit from the benefits.

The plan, which was launched in 2016, was expanded by the TMC government in November 2020 to cover the entire population of the state and has basic health coverage for secondary and tertiary care of up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family. . The state government will fund the plan.

“On the other hand, the Ayushman Bharat health plan (from the Center) is not for everyone. Those who have scooters or smartphones are not eligible for it. But the Swasthya Sathi card is for everyone, without exclusions,” said the MP by TMC.

Even members of the family of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh have opted for the Swasthya Sathi card, he claimed.

Banerjee criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promising people before the 2014 general election that each person’s bank account will be credited with Rs 15 lakh and will guarantee two million jobs per year.

“How many jobs have been created in the last seven years (since 2014)?” I ask.

Original source