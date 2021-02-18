Omar criticizes the visit of foreign envoys to Kashmir and asks them to send “real” tourists | India News

India Top Headlines

Thank you for visiting Kashmir. Now, send some real tourists from your countries to visit J&K. #envoysvisitJK – Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 1613635411000

SRINAGAR: The leader of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Thursday investigated the visit of 24 foreign envoys to Kashmir, asking them to send real tourists from their countries to Jammu and Kashmir.“Thank you for visiting Kashmir. Now please send some real tourists from your countries to visit J&K. #EnvoysvisitJK,” the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

Envoys from European, Latin American and African countries arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation on the ground in the Union Territory following the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

Congressional leader Saifuddin Soz described the envoys’ visit as a futile exercise on Wednesday.

Most of the prominent politicians in the Union territory have been silent about the ambassadors’ visit.