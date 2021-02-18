India Top Headlines

November 1: the daily average of Covid cases increases for the fourth consecutive day | India News

NEW DELHI: For the first nearly three months, the seven-day moving average of daily Covid-19 cases in India has seen an increase for four consecutive days, primarily reflecting the resurgence of the pandemic in Maharashtra. On Sunday, the seven-day average was 11,430. It had risen to 11,825 on Thursday.

The increase is not large, but it breaks the trend of falling cases that had been continuing almost uninterruptedly since the average had risen for six consecutive days from November 19 to 24. India reported 13,179 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number in 25 days and the first time since January 30 that the count surpassed 13,000. At 5,427, Maharashtra posted its highest daily count in 78 days. The count has passed 5,000 for the first time since December 4.

Maharashtra’s case count increases by 47%, highest account

In the past seven days, Maharashtra’s case count has increased by 47% over the previous seven-day period, with 9,103 more cases reported. On Thursday, the state bill was the highest in the country. Kerala recorded 4,584 new infections on Thursday. The state has registered a drop of 5,067 cases, a decrease of 13.4% in the last seven days compared to the previous seven days. An increase in the number is also visible in MP, Punjab and J&K. India recorded 97 deaths on Thursday, a drop from 100 in the previous two days. The number of active cases exceeded 1.4 lakh, having risen by almost 4,000 in the past two days.

Reference page