Longest Bridge in India to Bring NE to Rest of India, Bhutan and Bangladesh | India News

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone to build the country’s longest bridge, the Dhubri (Assam) -Phulbari (Meghalaya) Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, which will provide a third alternative link to Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram , Tripura and the Barak Valley region of Assam with the rest of the country, as well as reducing the time and distance to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh.

This 19 km long four-lane bridge to be built at a cost of Rs 5,000 million upon completion will be twice the length of the current longest bridge in the country – the 9.15 km long Dhola-Sadiya Bridge. , also known as Bhupen. Hazarika Setu, on the Brahmaputra River. The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge will be the eighth bridge over the might river.

The bridge will reduce the travel distance from 205 km to just 19 km and travel time from six hours to 20 minutes and will serve more than two million travelers. The contract has been bagged by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Heavy Civil Infrastructure IC Larsen & Toubro Ltd with September 2028 as the target date for completion.

In addition to improving connectivity to the urban market and supply chains, the bridge will enhance regional connectivity by connecting Bangladesh with Bhutan through Dalu (in Meghalaya on the India-Bangladesh border) and Hatisar (in Assam on the border between India and Bhutan) through Tura, Phulbari, Dhubri. , Srirampur and Samthaibari.

Speaking on the occasion, the trade union minister for road, highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari, said that the demand for a bridge over the Brahmaputra river, between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya is 10 years old.

“With this, the distance between Dhburi and Phulabri will be shortened by 203 kms. In addition, Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection to West Bengal via this bridge and construction of a 55 km long road from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri in Assam will begin in October. It will save the distance and time required to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh, ”Gadkari said.

The bridge with a design speed of 100 km will be earthquake resistant and will have solar grid lighting. There will be a control room for the Emergency Response System and the FAST Toll and Flood Monitoring System with 24×7 CCTV cameras on the gantry to track vehicles.

Times of India