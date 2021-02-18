India Top Headlines

It is not appropriate to link Punjab’s civic survey results with farmers’ protest, says Tomar | India News

GUWAHATI: Stating that the central government is still willing to talk to farmers protesting against the three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Thursday that it would be “inappropriate” to link the election results of municipal corporations in Punjab with ongoing farmer protests.

“It is not appropriate to link the result of polls of municipal corporations in Punjab with the agitation of farmers. We were weak in Punjab and used to fight the polls in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). But this time we fought separately, which it caused losses to us, “Tomar said during a press conference in Assam’s Guwahati.

He was answering a question about the result of polls of municipal corporations in Punjab, where Congress won seven of the eight municipal corporations that went to the polls. The BJP has almost been eliminated in civic polls. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was the only SAD representative in the central government, resigned last September, just days after the laws were passed.

The central government had offered to put the agricultural laws “on hold” for 12 to 18 months, an offer rejected by farmers’ unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers about their demand for repeal of three new laws that farmers have been protesting on the Delhi borders for nearly three months.

When specifically asked if the Center is still willing to talk to agitated farmers, the minister said: “The central government still thinks that we are ready to discuss the three laws clause by clause with the farmers’ unions.”

Speaking about the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam, Tomar, the state-run BJP election, said the party will win more seats in the Assembly elections and succeed in reshaping the government.

“Due to pro-incumbency, the BJP will win more seats in the Assembly elections (in Assam). The people of Assam have witnessed what was happening five years ago. Corruption was at its peak, development was far from sight, law and order. The situation was bad. Prime Minister Modi has given priority to the development of the northeast region, “said the Union minister.

“Instead of anti-incumbency, it is looking pro-incumbent in Assam. This is a very good sign for the BJP and I am hopeful that the party will succeed in re-forming the government. The prime minister of Assam and his entire team have served the people of the state in these five years. Peace, law and order have been established in Assam, “he added.

The BJP government headed by Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeks to return to power after the Assembly elections to be held between April and May this year in the state.

Times of India