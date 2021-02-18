India Top Headlines

In Disha’s statement, HC advised police, media about ‘leaks’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s high court issued notices to television news channels and the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) on Thursday in a statement by jailed climate activist Disha Ravi that seeks to prevent police and media from Selectively filter private conversations.

Judge Pratibha M Singh issued notices to the channels even when the police maintained that they had not leaked any material to the media in relation to her investigation into the FIR against Disha for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit supporting the protest. of farmers in progress.

When appearing before the police, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said that he will submit an affidavit in this regard. Since there were no attorneys representing NBSA and some of the channels mentioned in Ravi’s petition, the court sent them notices and said it will hear the matter on Friday.

The petition has also sought to prevent the media from publishing the content or excerpts of private chats, including WhatsApp, between her and third parties. Disha said she was “seriously aggrieved and hurt by the media judgment.”

Disha said she is being “viscerally attacked by respondent 1 (police) and various media outlets.” The climate activist has also questioned why the investigative issues have been leaked to the media and called the police press conferences “damaging” and “flagrantly violating her right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence.”

Disha claimed that his arrest in Bangalore on February 13 by a cyber cell team from the Delhi Police was “totally illegal and baseless”, noting that under the current circumstances, it was “very likely” that the public generally perceive the news. “As conclusive as to the guilt of the petitioner (Disha).” Disha’s petition also sought to “prevent the defendants from further violating their privacy, reputation and right to a fair trial.”

“The illegal actions and omissions on the part of the defendants have irrevocably violated the petitioner’s fundamental right to privacy, her right to reputation, her dignity and the consequent effect of the administration of justice and the right to a fair trial”, affirms your request. .

The petition claims that the police first “leaked investigative material,” including alleged WhatsApp chats, the substance and details of which were in the possession only of the investigating agency. The statement said that the “alleged private WhatsApp chats” were published and broadcast by various media outlets, which constituted a violation of the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995, the Program Code and the Uplinks and Downlinks Guidelines.

The petition has also claimed that the “media have published defamatory, suggestive unilateral innuendo and half-truths about the petitioner.” Disha’s allegation further argued that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the NBSA “have not exercised their legal and self-regulatory powers to ensure compliance with the Program Code under the CTN Law and the Code of Ethics of the National Association of Broadcasting Standards ”

Reference page