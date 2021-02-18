India Top Headlines

Gupkar Alliance occupies the chair of the head of DDC in 2 districts of Jammu | India News

SRINAGAR: The People’s Alliance led by the National Conference for the Gupkar Declaration on Thursday pocketed the chairmanship position at the two Kishtwar and Ramban district development councils in Jammu, bringing its count to seven after two successive setbacks in Budgam and Baramulla due to the crossed vote of its components.

North Carolina candidate Puja Devi got eight votes to win the presidential race in Kishtwar. Saima Lone from Congress was elected vice president. In Ramban, North Carolina nominee Shamshad Begum received 11 votes out of 14 to become council president, while Rabiya Beigh, an independent candidate, was elected her deputy.

The two victories in Jammu came a day after three independent council members in Ramban, including former bureaucrat Bashir Rounyal, joined Farooq Abdullah’s NC. The Gupkar alliance had previously won the position of DDC president in Bandipora, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Anantnag. J&K has 20 DDCs, each with 14 members.

Times of India