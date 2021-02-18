India Top Headlines

Foreign envoys visiting J&K arrive in Jammu; meet with lieutenant guv and various delegations | India News

JAMMU: Envoys from various countries, including European Union member states, who visited Jammu and Kashmir arrived here Thursday to assess efforts made to strengthen democratically elected local bodies.

They will meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan before interacting with various delegations, including members of civil society and members of the District Development Council (DDC), at a hotel in the winter capital of the union territory. they said.

Shortly after arriving in Jammu, the visiting envoys met with the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Pankaj Mithal, at the judicial complex in the Janipur area of ​​the city, officials said.

The envoys, who began their two-day visit to the union territory on Wednesday, are assessing development work and the security situation, especially after the repeal of the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and the latest elections to the DDC. anus.

Envoys are from the EU, France, Malaysia, Brazil, Italy, Finland, Bangladesh, Cuba, Chile, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Senegal, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Ghana, Estonia, Bolivia, Malawi, Eritrea and Ivory Coast.

This is the third visit by foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir in the past 18 months after the Center withdrew the special status of the former state as well as forking it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. PTI TAS

Original source