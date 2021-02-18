India Top Headlines

Delimitation of seats in J&K: Commission holds its first meeting | India News

NEW DELHI: The Delimitation Commission charged with carrying out the delimitation of seats with respect to the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, held its first meeting with associate members of the panel, the five MPs representing UT in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

They wanted your input and suggestions on the process, although only two of the five deputies attended.

While Udhampur MP and MoS, PMO Jitendra Singh and Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, both from the BJP, joined the meeting, the other three – former Senior Minister and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, Anantnag MP Hasnain Masoodi and Baramulla MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, all three from the National Conference – absent. This despite the fact that the delineation panel sent them a written notice on February 5, 2021.

The panel was comprised of President of Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and ex officio members, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra (ex officio member) and Election Commissioner of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, KK Sharma.

Jitendra Singh, while speaking to TOI after the meeting, stressed that the same leaders of Jammu and Kashmir who had been shouting from the rooftops seeking early elections and the constitution of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, were now staying away from the process that would lead. to this Exit. ANI quoted him saying: “It is a delimitation exercise, not a platform for political positions.”

At Thursday’s meeting, members were presented with an overview of the delineation process based on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 and the Delimitation Act 2002. The presentation set the parameters for a new delineation, such as accidents geographic, accessibility, media, etc.

The two associate members appreciated the efforts of the panel and suggested that the delineation of constituencies be done to the extent possible, be done for geographically compact areas and, while delineating constituencies, pay due attention to the physical characteristics; existing boundaries of administrative units; Communication facilities and public convenience. They also suggested paying special attention to difficult terrain while conducting the demarcation exercise.

“Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra welcomed their valuable contributions and expressed the satisfaction of the Delimitation Commission for the suggestions and views of associate members,” said a press release published after the meeting.

Discussions with associate members will continue in the coming days, allowing them to submit further suggestions.

