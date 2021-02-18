Brahmaputra is not just a river, but a manifestation of Assam’s diversity, peaceful coexistence: PM Narendra Modi | India News
MAJULI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the inseparable ties of the Brahmaputra to the life, livelihoods and culture of Assam and said it is not just a River but rather the manifestation of ethnic diversity and the harmonious coexistence of the state.
In virtually launching a series of development initiatives for roads, waterways and digital connectivity called ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra’, Prime Minister Modi specially mentioned the late musician Bhupen Hazarika and said that along the banks of this mighty river, the culture and civilization of Assam.
Assam’s chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Union’s minister for road transport and roads, Nitin Gadkari, were among those who attended the event in Majuli.
PM Modi said ‘Bardo of the Brahmaputra’ The immortal song of Hazarika ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra Mahamilanar Tirtha, Koto Yug Dhori Aahise Prakashi Samanyar Tirtha’ (Expansive Brahmaputra is a pilgrimage of harmony, for years in total this river continues to manifest the meaning of assimilation) it is a true reflection that the river fed the harmonious coexistence of the multitude of ethnic communities in Assam.
“The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is the manifestation of the great saga of the ethnic diversity of the Northeast and the harmonious coexistence of the region,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that over the years many things have changed, however what has not changed is the myriad blessings of the Brahmaputra in the form of various religious, social and cultural influences on the different ethnic communities living in both Riverside.
“This river is, in fact, the nerve center of the possibility, potentiality and prosperity of the state,” he said.
However, Prime Minister Modi said, the irony is that instead of regarding the Brahmaputra as the ‘pride of Assam’, every year since independence, the river was treated as the ‘pain of Assam’ due to flooding and erosion caused by it.
But, Prime Minister Modi said, contrary to the prevailing perception of Brahmaputra, both his government and Sarbananda Sonowal’s since he came to power made sincere attempts to realize the river’s myriad blessings for the people of the state and its potential for growth. of Assam’s economy.
“Therefore, I am immensely delighted to begin today very important projects that are an effort by our government to maximize the potentiality and possibilities of the Brahmaputra River, thus giving an additional impetus to the state’s development journey,” he said.
Projects include the construction of the longest bridge in India (Dhubri-Phulbari), a bridge connecting the Majuli island district to the mainland, Ro-Pax ferry services, and the modernization of local vessels.
The prime minister also highlighted the government’s focused attention on the development of Majuli, the country’s largest river island, and said the government was committed to preserving Majuli’s unique culture, ecology and protecting it from erosion and connecting it with the continent.
PM Modi said he understands that the people of Majuli, while taking pride in their culture, identity and existence, aspired to a life with an advanced connectivity network, the best civic amenities, better health care, educational opportunities and an accessible government. and responsive that could make your dreams come true and meet your expectations.
“Considering this, Majuli has always been a focused area for our government in the Center and in the state. That is why all these years we have made committed efforts to realize the growth aspirations of the people of Majuli,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said he was happy to say that there is a remarkable change in Majuli, whether it be in road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, academic opportunities or governance, the change is visible everywhere on the island.
The prime minister congratulated Sonowal for his committed efforts as a representative of Majuli and also as senior minister in bringing about this rapid change.
“I appreciate the fact that the government of Assam, led by Sarbananda Sonowal, immediately after coming to power, transformed Majuli into a district, making it the first island district in India,” he said.
In virtually launching a series of development initiatives for roads, waterways and digital connectivity called ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra’, Prime Minister Modi specially mentioned the late musician Bhupen Hazarika and said that along the banks of this mighty river, the culture and civilization of Assam.
Assam’s chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Union’s minister for road transport and roads, Nitin Gadkari, were among those who attended the event in Majuli.
PM Modi said ‘Bardo of the Brahmaputra’ The immortal song of Hazarika ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra Mahamilanar Tirtha, Koto Yug Dhori Aahise Prakashi Samanyar Tirtha’ (Expansive Brahmaputra is a pilgrimage of harmony, for years in total this river continues to manifest the meaning of assimilation) it is a true reflection that the river fed the harmonious coexistence of the multitude of ethnic communities in Assam.
“The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is the manifestation of the great saga of the ethnic diversity of the Northeast and the harmonious coexistence of the region,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that over the years many things have changed, however what has not changed is the myriad blessings of the Brahmaputra in the form of various religious, social and cultural influences on the different ethnic communities living in both Riverside.
“This river is, in fact, the nerve center of the possibility, potentiality and prosperity of the state,” he said.
However, Prime Minister Modi said, the irony is that instead of regarding the Brahmaputra as the ‘pride of Assam’, every year since independence, the river was treated as the ‘pain of Assam’ due to flooding and erosion caused by it.
But, Prime Minister Modi said, contrary to the prevailing perception of Brahmaputra, both his government and Sarbananda Sonowal’s since he came to power made sincere attempts to realize the river’s myriad blessings for the people of the state and its potential for growth. of Assam’s economy.
“Therefore, I am immensely delighted to begin today very important projects that are an effort by our government to maximize the potentiality and possibilities of the Brahmaputra River, thus giving an additional impetus to the state’s development journey,” he said.
Projects include the construction of the longest bridge in India (Dhubri-Phulbari), a bridge connecting the Majuli island district to the mainland, Ro-Pax ferry services, and the modernization of local vessels.
The prime minister also highlighted the government’s focused attention on the development of Majuli, the country’s largest river island, and said the government was committed to preserving Majuli’s unique culture, ecology and protecting it from erosion and connecting it with the continent.
PM Modi said he understands that the people of Majuli, while taking pride in their culture, identity and existence, aspired to a life with an advanced connectivity network, the best civic amenities, better health care, educational opportunities and an accessible government. and responsive that could make your dreams come true and meet your expectations.
“Considering this, Majuli has always been a focused area for our government in the Center and in the state. That is why all these years we have made committed efforts to realize the growth aspirations of the people of Majuli,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said he was happy to say that there is a remarkable change in Majuli, whether it be in road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, academic opportunities or governance, the change is visible everywhere on the island.
The prime minister congratulated Sonowal for his committed efforts as a representative of Majuli and also as senior minister in bringing about this rapid change.
“I appreciate the fact that the government of Assam, led by Sarbananda Sonowal, immediately after coming to power, transformed Majuli into a district, making it the first island district in India,” he said.