BJP will end culture of cutting money, bring development in Bengal if elected to power: Shah | India News

KAKDWIP: Claiming that the TMC government has introduced a culture of “money cutting” in West Bengal, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the BJP’s fight is to end it and lead the state for the development path if you vote for power in the next assembly polls.

He said that the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is not to change a prime minister, an MLA or a minister, but to end the infiltration and transform West Bengal into a developed state.

“This ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is not to change a CM, or a minister. It is to end the infiltration and also for the transformation of Bengal. They vote for the BJP. Leave the illegal immigrants alone, not even a bird of the the other side of the border will be allowed into the state, “Shah said at a rally here.

He also spoke about the killings of BJP workers and warned that the perpetrators will be jailed.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the “thugs” and “unions” of the ruling TMC.

Speaking about the controversy over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Shah said, “Bengal CM gets angry with the slogan because of its policy of appeasement.”

Banerjee had refused to speak at an event to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 23 January, where the slogans “Jai Shri Ram” were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also criticized the dispensation of TMC in the state for alleged corruption in the disbursement of aid funds ‘Amphan’.

“The central government had sent aid funds after cyclone ‘Amphan’, the money was diverted by TMC leaders. If we vote for power, we will investigate this corruption. We will form a task force to save lives from cyclones and environmental disasters,” he said.

Shah also reached out to West Bengal government employees and said that the Seventh Payments Commission will be implemented in the state if the saffron party comes to power.

“Bengal’s financial situation is so bad that state government employees do not get the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission. If we vote for power, we will implement it in the state,” he said.

