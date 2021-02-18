India Top Headlines

Be prepared to slaughter your standing crop: Tikait to farmers | India News

HISAR: Stating that they will not return home until agricultural laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said Thursday that farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.

Tikait said the government should not be under the impression that the movement against the laws will end when farmers go to their villages to harvest their crops.

“Even if you have to set your harvest on fire, you must be prepared for it. The government should not be under the impression that farmers will return home. We will reap crops and continue our agitation at the same time, ”he said, addressing a“ mahapanchayat ”in Hisar village in Kharak Poonia.

“There will be no ‘ghar wapsi’ until then,” he said.

Tikait also called on farmers to be prepared for the next call from the unions leading the uproar.

Keep your tractors full of fuel and looking in the direction of Delhi. You can get a call to move at any time, which will be decided by the committee (farmers unions), ”he said.

Tikait said that after Haryana, they will perform panchayats in other parts of the country, including West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

While previous farmers had called for a “tractor rally” in Delhi, Tikait said that next time they will go to the national capital with their agricultural implements.

Addressing the meeting, the head of Haryana BKU, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, claimed: “If new agricultural laws are implemented, crops will be bought at arbitrary prices and farmers will even be forced to sell their land.”

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a repeal of the Agricultural Products Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed their fear that these laws will pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

