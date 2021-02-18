India Top Headlines

Attack on the Bengal minister a conspiracy, he was being pressured to join another party: Mamata | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday that the bomb attack on State Minister Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy, as certain people “pressured” him to switch to another match.

Banerjee, who went to SSKM hospital to inquire about his condition after Wednesday’s incident, criticized the railways for their “lack of lust” way of operation.

“It was a pre-planned attack on Minister Jakir Hossain. It is a conspiracy. Some people (from the party) have been pressuring Jakir Hossian to join them for the past few months. I do not want to reveal anything else as the investigation is ongoing. march, “Banerjee told reporters.

The prime minister announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and Rs 1 lakh for people who received minor injuries.

“How can the railways deny responsibility for security breaches when the attack occurred at a train station?” she asked.

Banerjee said a total of 26 people were injured in the blast.

The state government turned over the investigation into the case to the CID.

