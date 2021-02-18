India Top Headlines

5 Companies Paid Fines of Rs 7.5 Lakhs for Failure to Display “Country of Origin” on Products | India News

NEW DELHI: Five companies, including a major electronic payments company, a reputable online retail store, and a consumer goods company, have paid a fine of Rs 6.7 lakhs to the government not to mention the “country of origin “of the packaged products they sell. So far, the government has issued 123 notices to different companies for such violations.

“Companies have compounded their crimes by paying the fine and more cases are being processed. The intention is not to charge a penalty, but to ensure that companies comply with the Packaged Goods Rules. The law empowers consumers to know the country of origin of any product they are considering buying, ”said an official from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs also said that since the establishment of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), 26 notices have been issued to companies for misleading advertisements and four of them have withdrawn such advertisements.

“During the Covid period, many cases were noted of companies resorting to misleading advertisements claiming that their products boost immunity, protect from Covid, and kill 99.9% of viruses or germs. We issued a notice issued in January asking industry associations to publicize widely the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 regarding misleading advertisements and there has been a visible impact, “said Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

According to the government, since the launch of electronic complaint filing in consumer commissions, 15 states have started this and so far 1,000 cases have been recorded. Of these 50 cases have been eliminated.

Original source