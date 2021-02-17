Whatever was done, it was a sacred duty: Kiran Bedi being removed as Puducherry LG | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: After being removed from the post of deputy governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi said Wednesday that anything done was a sacred duty.Bedi thanked the government and said that being deputy governor of Puducherry was a “lifelong experience.” “I am grateful to the Government of India for the experience of a lifetime in the service of Puducherry, as its Governor,” he said.“Thank you to everyone who was part of my journey as Lieutenant Governor. The people of Puducherry and all public officials,” Bedi tweeted earlier today, along with a statement.

“TeamRajNivas” worked diligently to serve the broader public interest, he added.

On Tuesday night, Kiran Bedi was removed from his post at a time when the union territory was experiencing a political crisis following the resignation of members of the Congress of Deputies from the government of V Narayanasamy.

President Ram Nath Kovind handed over the additional charge of the union territory to the Governor of Telengana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, “from the date he takes office until regular arrangements are made for the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry “.

The president’s address comes amid political crisis in which the congressional-led ruling government has been reduced to a minority after another MLA left the party on Tuesday.

Bedi and Narayasamy have disagreed on a number of issues.