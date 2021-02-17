UGC Calls on Universities to Encourage Students to Take a Voluntary Online Exam on “Cow Science” News from India

India Top Headlines

UGC Calls on Universities to Encourage Students to Take a Voluntary Online Exam on "Cow Science"

NEW DELHI: The College Scholarship Commission has asked vice chancellors of universities across the country to “encourage” students to take a voluntary national exam online to test their knowledge of the “gau vigyan” (science cows).

The ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Exam’, for which there is no registration fee, will be held on February 25, and students from primary, secondary and secondary schools as well as universities can take the test performed by the Rashtriya. Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA).

In addition to them, anyone from the general public can also take the hour-long multiple-choice question-based exam that will be conducted in 11 regional languages ​​and English.

The commission was constituted by the government for the conservation, preservation, protection and development of cows.

The February 25 exam aims to “instill curiosity in all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities that a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk,” the woman had said. RKA in its call for the exam on January 5.

The secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Rajnish Jain, in a letter to the rectors said that they “know that Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy, Government of India, established in February 2019, has been working on the dissemination of information on the economic, scientific, environmental, sanitary, agricultural and spiritual relevance of the indigenous cow in the country ”.

The RKA will conduct the online ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Exam’ for all of India for students of primary, secondary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and for all citizens, Jain said.

“I am writing this to ask you to publicize this initiative widely and to encourage students to enroll or enroll themselves in this exam. This can also be made known to the colleges affiliated with your university, ”he said in the letter to vice-chancellors.

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, and Hate.

