Toolkit: Muluk Gets Advance Traffic Bond, Nikita’s Guilty Plea Judgment Today | India News

MUMBAI / AURANGABAD: Beed engineer Shantanu Muluk, one of two activists who faced an arrest warrant without bail issued by a Delhi court in the farmers’ protest toolkit case, got relief from the high court from Bombay on Tuesday, while the other, Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, will learn of his fate on Wednesday.

The HC Aurangabad Bank granted Muluk a 10-day advance transit bond, and his main bank in Mumbai reserved a similar request from Jacob for warrants after Delhi Police Special Counsel Hiten Venegaonkar raised objections. to the power of the HC to bring you relief.

Judge PD Naik, who heard Jacob’s plea, concluded the hearing for the night and said he would approve the order on Wednesday. “Nikita Jacob is not mentioned in the FIR … The toolkit was prepared by many. He’s not talking about violence or taking over the Red Fort or anything like that, “said Jacob’s lawyer, Mihir Desai.

The cyber cell in Delhi is investigating a registered FIR for sedition, acts damaging to community harmony and criminal conspiracy and on Saturday had arrested Bangalore activist Disha Ravi.

Both Jacob and Muluk transferred HC on Monday for an urgent hearing, stopping the arrest in the felony case. They said the protection would allow them to exercise their right to request regular pre-arrest bail before a court in Delhi. Both said that the Delhi police had visited their homes and confiscated material. Jacob’s home was searched, Desai said, and the documents and her computer were confiscated on February 11, and the police also recorded a “detailed statement” from her.

Desai argued, “She is a keen environmentalist.” He said: “Several young people prepared the toolbox. Her claim is that she is one of them. What they allege is that one person is Khalistani. He belongs to an organization called Poetic Justice ”. The group appointed by the Delhi Police is the Poetic Justice Foundation. He added: “The name does not even suggest that it is pro-Khalistani.” Desai also said: “It is not a banned organization.”

The Delhi police team had been stationed in Beed for the past three days, Muluk’s attorney, Satej Jadhav, told the Aurangabad court of Judge Vibha Kankanwadi, who initially questioned his three-week traffic protection request. He said that a person can reach Delhi in a matter of two hours. Jadhav said time was needed to consult his lawyers in Delhi.

After the HC reserved the request for order, Venegaonkar, when asked by the court, said that the police would be prudent and that it was unlikely that they would take any steps now, as the order will be pronounced on Wednesday. He said that in any case, after sunset, the women are not arrested. The HC said that it is also a prudent step.

