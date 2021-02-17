Satellite Images Show China Clearing Military Camps At India Border Flash Point | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty entire camps along a disputed Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a clash since last summer, satellite images released on Wednesday show. Wednesday.Nuclear-armed neighbors last week announced a plan to withdraw troops, tanks and other equipment from the shores of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, which became a flash point in the long-running border dispute.

Satellite images of some areas on the north shore of Pangong Tso on Tuesday provided by Maxar Technologies show that several Chinese military camps, which could be seen there in late January, have been removed.

“Similar actions are also taking place on our side,” an Indian official in New Delhi, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that both sides had agreed to withdraw troops “in a staggered, coordinated and verified manner” around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the fighting in other parts of the Ladakh border.

Tensions began to rise along the high-altitude border in April, when India accused Chinese troops of meddling on its side of the Royal Line of Control, the de facto border. China denied the accusation and said it was operating in its own area.

But the confrontation spiked in June when 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops were killed during hand-to-hand fighting in the Galwan region of Ladakh, the first such casualties along the 3,500 km (2,200 miles). long border in decades.

Despite several subsequent rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China had not been able to reach an agreement until February, so the ongoing first phase of the withdrawal is critical.

“What is happening now is that wherever troops, especially north and south of Pangong Tso, were in eye-to-eye contact, they have stepped back to reduce tensions and pave the way for further de-escalation.” said the Indian official. .

Videos and images released by the Indian military earlier this week also showed Chinese troops dismantling bunkers and tents, and tanks, soldiers and vehicles exiting as part of the withdrawal process.

But some experts have warned that the current withdrawal is only the first step in a potentially lengthy process.

“It is still far from a total disconnect or agreement on what we should be doing,” former Indian National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon told The Wire news outlet.

“We need a lot more than withdrawal. We need to get back into positions before April last year.”