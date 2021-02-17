Sports

Rajya Sabha: Attendance at parliamentary panels improves by 15%, length of meetings by more than 16% | India News

NEW DELHI: The performance of Rajya Sabha’s eight department-related standing committees (DRSCs) has improved substantially with a 15% increase in attendance and a more than 16% improvement in average meeting length since their reconstitution in September 2019. Sources told ANI on Wednesday.

“Appreciating the improved performance, Rajay Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the chairs and members of the eight committees to strive to attend 50% of the meetings of these committees, in addition to setting a minimum duration of two and a half hours for each meeting, given the efforts and costs involved in holding the meetings, “said the sources.

Naidu wrote detailed letters on 12 February in this regard to the chairpersons of the eight committees, sending with them the results of the analysis of the functioning of these committees in September 2017. The letters from the eight committees provide a detailed evaluation of the work of the eight committees. each of the eight committees. President. Naidu had taken over as chairman of Rajya Sabha in August 2017.

In particular, since September 2017, the eight Rajya Sabha Committees have held a total of 355 meetings, including 134 in 2017-18, 49 in 2018-19, and 172 since September 2019.

These committees are reconstituted in September of each year by the chairman of Rajya Sabha. Each committee has 10 members from Rajya Sabha and 21 from Lok Sabha. The attendance of 11 of the 31 members of each committee constitutes a quorum.

“The eight Rajya Sabha committees recorded an average attendance close to 50% (49.34%) in 172 meetings held since September 2019, representing an increase of 15% from the average attendance of 42.90% during the previous two years (2017-19) ”, said the sources.

“While no committee recorded an average attendance of 50% during the two-year period of 2017-19, three committees recorded more than 50% attendance at meetings held since September 2019. The Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports reported the highest average attendance of 65.30 percent, followed by the Family Health and Welfare Committee (52.46 percent) and the Transportation, Tourism and Culture Committee (50.42 percent) ”, they added .

They also said that the average duration of the meetings of these eight committees held since September 2019 improved to 2 hours 07 minutes per meeting, which marks an increase of more than 16 percent over the average duration of the meetings held during the two years previous (2017-19).

“For the 355 meetings held since September 2017, the average attendance amounts to 46.01% with an average duration of 1 hour and 55 minutes. The Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports emerged as the best interpreter of the 8 Rajya Sabha Committees since September 2017 with an average attendance of 54.19% and an average meeting duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes for the 50 meetings held during this period. The Transport, Tourism and Culture and Health Committees and Family Welfare ranked second and third. “They said more.

Presenting details of the performance of the main performers as evidence of the scope to further improve the functioning of the committees, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, in his letters, urged the chairs and members of the eight committees to strive to ensure the 50% attendance and meeting. duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

It should be recalled that the chairman of Rajya Sabha, on the closing day of the first part of the budget session, urged the members to ensure the effective functioning of these committees during the recess when the committees examine the demands for grants from various departments / ministries. as proposed in the General Budget for 2021-22.

Naidu in his letters to the chairman of the committees said: “The Standing Committees of Parliament related to the Department, introduced in 1993, have come to be recognized as instruments of effective functioning on behalf of Parliament, given their bipartisan consideration of several important issues, policies, Subsidy demands and legislative proposals elected / referred to them. The operation of these Committees, in particular during out-of-session periods, highlights that Parliament functions not only during sessions but throughout the year. ”

Original source