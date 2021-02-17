India Top Headlines

PM Modi will review the situation of China and Pakistan in a military meeting | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the operational situation on the China and Pakistan fronts, as well as progress in the much-needed integration of the armed forces during the Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) in the first week of March.

The CCC, which will be held in Kevadia in Gujarat with all the main commanders of the Army, Navy and IAF, will be held after Phase I of the ongoing troop withdrawal between India and China in the Pangong area East Ladakh tso will be completed this weekend.

It will also take place ahead of the imminent creation of two unified three-service commands in the form of the “functional” Air Defense Command and the “geographic” Maritime Theater Command this year, as reported by TOI in December.

“The prime minister, for the first time in his second term, will address the CCC and is likely to instruct the armed forces to be prepared to meet all challenges with further integration in a cost-effective manner,” said a senior. official.

