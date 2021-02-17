India Top Headlines

Indian special forces calmed me down and took me in a pvt jet: Dubai Princess | India News

LONDON: Princess Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, first described how she was captured by Indian special forces three years ago on a ship off the coast of India and how, despite From kicking and screaming, she went to seek political asylum, was reassured and taken away in a private jet.

In the first video seen of Latifa since she was sent back to Dubai, the 35-year-old described how on March 4, 2018, around 12 to 15 Indian commandos and two Emirati sergeants boarded her yacht and one let him down. he injected what he assumed were tranquilizers.

The Indian government has never commented on their involvement. On Wednesday, the UN said it would raise the events with the UAE.

Latifa’s Finnish friend Tina Jauhiainen, who was on the yacht, described to BBC Panorama’s ‘The Missing Princess’ on Tuesday how they were both asleep when they heard noises on the upper deck that sounded like gunshots.

“The ship was seized by Indian special forces. Latifa was lying on the ground with her hands tied behind her back and repeating ‘I am seeking political asylum,’ but they were not listening, ”said Jauhiainen.

Latifa was transferred to an Indian military ship, according to the program.

“The commandos took me to a large room where there were four or five generals. I repeated that I want to obtain asylum and I do not want to go to Dubai. Then I saw a private jet, ”Latifa said.

Then an Emirati commando picked her up as she kicked, so she bit him, she said. Another man reassured her again.

“They put me on a stretcher and I passed out while they put me on the plane. When I woke up, I discovered that the plane had landed in Dubai. I have been in solitary confinement ever since without medical access, ”he said.

A year later, Jauhiainen managed to get him a phone. Latifa began making videos of being locked in the bathroom at a Dubai villa where, she said, she was held hostage, guarded by police officers. Several months ago the messages sent by Jauhiainen were not received. This prompted her to post the videos on Panorama.

In a video, Latifa explains how she was tricked by her stepmother, Princess Haya, into meeting Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, when the UN was investigating her disappearance.

She said Haya had told her that if she did well at lunch, they would release her soon.

“They never told me that Mary Robinson was the former UN human rights commissioner. If I had known, I would have told him everything, ”he said.

The UAE released photos from that lunch to show that Latifa was okay and Robinson gave media interviews saying the same. But in Panorama, Robinson claims she was misled.

Back in the village, nothing changed for Latifa and she was back in her “prison”, with no new clothes or medical access, not even a toothbrush.

