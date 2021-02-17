HDK Demands Transparency in Fundraising Campaign for Ram Temple of Sangh Parivar | India News
BENGALURU: Days after alleging that RSS marked the homes of those who did not donate for Ram temple In Ayodhya, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that he was not opposed to the construction of the shrine, but just wanted more transparency in fundraising.
The government has a responsibility to verify who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, he said at a press conference here.
“I am not opposed to Ram Temple or badmouthing any organization or fundraising for Ram Temple. Even members of my group have given money, but I want to know who has authorized door-to-door fundraisers.” What is your background? Who gave them the licenses, “he said.
He said his objection was only the fundraising for the construction of the temple without transparency and the “looting and misuse” of the funds on Ram’s behalf.
Kumarswamy had accused the RSS on Monday of marking the homes of those who gave donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and those who did not, and claimed it was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.
The RSS dismissed the allegations, saying they do not qualify for any response, while the state unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is among the organizations raising money for the temple, convicted Kumaraswamy on the charges.
The JDS leader said donations could be made through online transactions.
“We have opened so many Jan Dhan accounts, so why can’t we collect money online? Why collect on the street and mark houses?” asked the leader of JD (S).
In addition, he alleged that no one accounted for the money raised in 1990 for the Ram Temple across the country.
Kumaraswamy said that he comes from a family that has faith in God, but never misused God’s name.
“We have a commitment to the 130 million million people, but we do not believe in breaking society,” said the former prime minister.
VHP Karnataka organizing secretary Basavaraj condemned Kumaraswamy’s earlier statement against RSS on Tuesday.
“It just so happens that this is a highly irresponsible tweet from former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy about Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan,” (fundraising), Basavaraj said in a statement.
Volunteers from various organizations, including the PVH, were reaching out to all sectors of society. The latter responded positively and contributed to the construction of the great temple in Ayodhya, he added.
They did not even demand money from the people and the outreach was simply to allow the entire country to participate in the effort as “everyone firmly believes that Lord Ram is the identity of Bharat,” he added.
“VHP takes serious note of the unfounded allegations made by an individual who held the highest office in the state. VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy’s statement for making unwarranted comments about the patriotic RSS organization,” Basavaraj said.
The fundraising campaign for the Ram Temple began on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will continue until February 27.
The government has a responsibility to verify who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, he said at a press conference here.
“I am not opposed to Ram Temple or badmouthing any organization or fundraising for Ram Temple. Even members of my group have given money, but I want to know who has authorized door-to-door fundraisers.” What is your background? Who gave them the licenses, “he said.
He said his objection was only the fundraising for the construction of the temple without transparency and the “looting and misuse” of the funds on Ram’s behalf.
Kumarswamy had accused the RSS on Monday of marking the homes of those who gave donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and those who did not, and claimed it was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.
The RSS dismissed the allegations, saying they do not qualify for any response, while the state unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is among the organizations raising money for the temple, convicted Kumaraswamy on the charges.
The JDS leader said donations could be made through online transactions.
“We have opened so many Jan Dhan accounts, so why can’t we collect money online? Why collect on the street and mark houses?” asked the leader of JD (S).
In addition, he alleged that no one accounted for the money raised in 1990 for the Ram Temple across the country.
Kumaraswamy said that he comes from a family that has faith in God, but never misused God’s name.
“We have a commitment to the 130 million million people, but we do not believe in breaking society,” said the former prime minister.
VHP Karnataka organizing secretary Basavaraj condemned Kumaraswamy’s earlier statement against RSS on Tuesday.
“It just so happens that this is a highly irresponsible tweet from former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy about Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan,” (fundraising), Basavaraj said in a statement.
Volunteers from various organizations, including the PVH, were reaching out to all sectors of society. The latter responded positively and contributed to the construction of the great temple in Ayodhya, he added.
They did not even demand money from the people and the outreach was simply to allow the entire country to participate in the effort as “everyone firmly believes that Lord Ram is the identity of Bharat,” he added.
“VHP takes serious note of the unfounded allegations made by an individual who held the highest office in the state. VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy’s statement for making unwarranted comments about the patriotic RSS organization,” Basavaraj said.
The fundraising campaign for the Ram Temple began on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will continue until February 27.