Great tragedy averted when Army destroys suspected IED on busy road in JK’s Rajouri | India News

JAMMU: A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday with the timely detection of a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) placed inside a pressure cooker on a busy highway in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said.

The suspected IED was found on the side of the road in Manjakote on the Jammu-Poonch highway and was subsequently destroyed by the Army Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), officials said.

Rajouri Senior Police Superintendent Chandan Kohli said: “This morning, an Army patrol that opened a road found a suspicious object along the road near Manjakote.”

“Soon, traffic on the highway was controlled and a bomb disposal squad was called in. The suspicious material, packed in a fruit packing box, was destroyed by a controlled explosion,” he said.

The officer said that a case under the relevant sections of the law was registered at the police station and that further investigations are underway.

An army official said the suspected improvised explosive device was found inside a three-liter pressure cooker apparently during the intervening night to detonate an explosion.

Earlier, the Manjakote Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Sharma said the bomb-like object was found on the side of the road around 8:30 a.m.

He said traffic on the highway was immediately suspended as a precaution from both sides.

However, the movement of traffic resumed nearly two hours after the site was secured with sandbags and an armored vehicle, the SHO said, adding that the suspicious material was destroyed around 1.30pm.

