First ‘Chadar’ sent by Afghan President to Ajmer Dargah | India News

NEW DELHI / AJMER: As a sign of further strengthening of diplomatic and cultural relations with India, the President of Afghanistan sent a ‘Chadar’ to the world famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah through his diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

Khawaja Gharib Nawaz’s 809th annual ‘Urs Mubarak’ is underway in Ajmer.

This is the first sacred ‘Chadar mubarak’ sent to Ajmer Dargah Sharif by any president of Afghanistan, and the first outside of a South Asian nation, “Haji Syed Salman Chishty told IANS. It is the current ‘Gaddi Nashin’ and the 27º direct descendant of Hazrata Khawaja Moinuddeen Hasan Chishty, (1142-1236 AD).

“May the message of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz (ra) be heard and understood throughout the world” was the message sent by President Ashraf Ghani, who also said: “On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Afghan people send a sacred ‘Ghilaf Mubarakan’ with a humble message of respect and reverence towards Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty (RA) from Ajmer Sharif in India to mark the 809th anniversary of the Urs Mubarak celebrations. ”

“It is a huge boost in the bilateral relationship between India and Afghanistan, as well as a strong message to the radical extremists in Afghanistan who have destroyed many Sufi shrines and centers of unity,” said Syed Salman Chishty, who is also the Sajjadanashin of Ajmer Sharif. Dargah. .

Afghanistan President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani in the message said: “It is a singular honor to offer chadar in the urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisty, as an Afghan and student of the Sufi order for 50 years, I have been fascinated by the impact of character and Khawaja Garib Nawaz RA’s scope, life and works are an example of how Allah’s ‘awliya’ are entrusted with building bridges between seemingly incompatible individuals and groups.

“Despite a thousand years, there is much to study and learn from the way the Chisty order spread from Herat to become a moral force on the continent,” he said.

Afghanistan has a large population of Muslims and Chist is a city in the country’s Herat province, he said.

“On behalf of the people and government of Afghanistan, 99.9 percent of whom are Muslim, I issue the most auspicious urs, may Khawaja Garib Nawaz’s message be heard and understood throughout the world,” he said.

In 2015, for the 803rd Urs Mubarak, history was created when the then President of the United States, Barack Obama, presented a ‘Chadar’ to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the first of any Western leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi have also offered ‘chadar’ to the Sufi holy shrine.

