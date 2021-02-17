EMAS at Calicut and Mangalore, SC Airports, Seeks Center Response | India News
NEW DELHI: Two plane crashes on the table runways in Mangalore and Calicut could have been prevented and 174 lives saved had the Union government not shelved its 2008 decision to create a materials assistance system for engineering (EMAS) on the runways and on the runways of the two airports, an aviation expert told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian recalled the dire scenes of plane crashes, first in Mangalore in 2010 and then in Calicut last year, from where the Vande Bharat Mission flight departed. Dubai it crashed killing 16 passengers, including the two pilots.
The court told additional attorney general Aishwarya Bhati to check with the government if EMAS can be done. Bhati said that the government is not treating the PIL as an adversary and will return to court with its response on the issue.
Petitioner Rajen Mehta, an 85-year-old mechanical engineer who has worked abroad with companies specializing in preparing EMAS on shorter runways to avoid fatalities related to air accidents, told the SC that “the Indian Airport Authority was inclined to install EMAS at the airports in Calicut, initially, and Mangalore, subsequently and had invited proposals for both airports, from the petitioner’s former employer. ”
“Several presentations were made to the AAI and the features, specifications and benefits of EMAS were highlighted. In 2008, due to the extreme economic crisis, the Calicut EMAS project was put on hold. Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), became involved and, despite the Mangalore accident in 2010, deliberately failed to install EMAS at these airports “, he alleged.
“The Court of Investigation, appointed to investigate the Mangalore accident in 2010, specifically recommended that systems such as EMAS be installed in the runway overshoot areas, especially for tabletop airports such as Mangalore. Despite the same, there is no no action has been taken by the DGCA to date, “he said.
Mehta said that the EMAS system is a detention platform that uses shreddable material placed at the end of a runway to stop an aircraft overshooting the runway. This crushable material generally consists of concrete blocks and stops / detains aircraft traveling at speeds of 70 knots (130 kmph) or less. This is when the braking contribution from the aircraft’s reverse thrust is not considered, he said.
The petitioner said: “EMAS has been installed in more than 125 airports around the world, with more than 100 in the United States. The installation of EMAS would not only have saved hundreds of lives, but also would have saved millions of rupees on aircraft. . and aviation equipment. There have been at least 15 incidents in the United States itself, where EMAS has prevented accidents. ”
