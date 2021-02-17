India Top Headlines

Does Modi’s government still think farm laws are popular, Chidambaram asks after Congress won in Punjab? India News

NEW DELHI: After the Congressional victory in Punjab’s municipal elections, party leader P Chidambaram asked on Wednesday whether the Modi government still believed that agricultural laws are popular and only a small portion of Punjab farmers are protesting against them.

“Farmers are voters. So are migrant workers, MSMEs, the unemployed and very poor families. When it is their turn, they will vote against the BJP like the voters of Punjab.”

“Does the Modi government still believe that agricultural laws are popular and only a small ‘section’ of Punjab farmers are protesting against them?” He asked on Twitter.

“The MEA is rapidly losing credibility by becoming the Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists for misguided internal government policies,” he also said.

Congressional Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala also said that the anger brewing in Punjab has given an adequate response to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The crop of anger and resentment brewing in the fields of Punjab has provided an appropriate response to the cruelty, sarcasm and confusion created by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. The curse of Punjab … the fall of the BJP, “he said in a Hindi tweet on Punjab Civil Bodies Polls.

Surjewala also tweeted about the Delhi Police action on the ‘toolkit’ theme, “Only a government ‘weak on its knees’ can shake and tremble over a’ toolkit ‘. Only a ruler’ alive as a lily “It can accumulate 6,300 cases of ‘Sedition’. ‘in 2 years. Only the’ with flabby hands’ need to suppress opinion in 5,922 cases under the UAPA. Stop being afraid of the democratic spirit of the discussion of dissent.”

Congress also tweeted from its official Twitter account: “We will turn hate into love. We will take the hands that feed us. We will support every Indian. We will protect the soul of India. Thank you Punjab for the massive mandate. Deliver.”

The ruling Congress won six municipal corporations and emerged as the largest party in the seventh, sweeping polls of urban bodies in Punjab on Wednesday.

The Congress won in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala and Pathankot, in civic elections held in the context of farmers’ agitation. In Moga, he needed victories in six more districts to control the municipal corporation.

Reference page